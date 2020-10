In Brooklyn Thursday, all-around-good-guy Paul Rudd thanked folks waiting in line to vote (in the rain!) by gifting them cookies.

On Twitter, Brian Rosenworcel posted the video evidence and then shared a photo of himself holding the packaged Milk Bar blueberry & cream cookie he got from the masked celeb writing, "What a MENSCH."

Paul Rudd gave me a "blueberry 'n cream" cookie, naturally. What a MENSCH. pic.twitter.com/EWs2oLhCeQ — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

Nope, it doesn't break any federal laws to hand out food to people in line to vote as long as there are no strings attached.

i love paul rudd with my entire heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/sUdnchNe7l — marti loves paul. ⎊ (@IR0NLANG) October 29, 2020

screengrab via Andrew Cuomo