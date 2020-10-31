Happy Samhain! Julie Driscoll with Brian Auger & The Trinity doing a smoking cover of Donovan's "Season of the Witch," available on their 1968 album Open.
Happy Samhain! Dig Julie Driscoll's deeply groovy "Season of the Witch" (1968)
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Eric Trump claims his social media 'likes' are being throttled (reader, he is lying)
President Donald Trump's lesser failson Eric Trump claims his social media likes are being throttled and he thinks that's become the number one issue in politics over the past few weeks. READ THE REST
Women harassed at surveillance camera startup
Welcome to the latest Silicon Valley sexism scandal: Verkada, a face-recognition startup where the men used the company's own cameras to harass women co-workers and received trivial discipline when caught. a sales director on the company's sales team abused their access to these cameras to take and post photos of colleagues in a Slack channel… READ THE REST
How to remove ham from your disk drive
It's a few years old and I no longer have a computer with a CD tray, but I enjoyed this guide to removing ham from optical drives all the same. I might have to head up to the attic to find my old machine, as a large cotto salami is in its Blu-Ray player and… READ THE REST
This massive cyber security bundle with over 65 courses is available now for under $30
We're all confronted with hyperbole and grand exaggerated statements every day. However, it's without a hint of embellishment to say that cybersecurity has never been more important — and could shape the direction of world events. Just days ago, cybersecurity experts identified a hacker selling personal information about nearly 186 million American voters. That information… READ THE REST
This heavy-duty workshop apron can hold all your tools while you tackle all those key projects
When you hear the word apron, you likely think of something like a dainty covering 50s moms would hear while they were cooking. But aprons aren't just shielding you from a little excess ingredient or some squirting cooking juice. Hands-on professionals from artists and barbers to grillmasters and blacksmiths depend on an apron to both… READ THE REST
The 12 drone models are already on sale at Black Friday-level prices
If you're already stressing about holiday shopping, we get it. While we wouldn't normally advocate starting the holiday spending talk this early, there are too many big considerations happening right now to leave the finances and logistics of the season to the last minute this year. Since a drone is probably near the top of… READ THE REST