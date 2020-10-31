Hypothetical Mars colony won't recognize U.S. or international law

The Independent found an interesting clause in the fine print of SpaceX's satellite internet service: its hypothetical Martian colony won't recognize any national or international law on Earth.

"For services provided on Mars, or in transit to Mars via Starship or other colonisation spacecraft, the parties recognise Mars as a free planet and that no Earth-based government has authority or sovereignty over Martian activities," the governing law section states.

"Accordingly, disputes will be settled through self-governing principles, established in good faith, at the time of Martian settlement."