Sir Sean Connery, who starred in Zardoz and various other roles in his seventy-year film career, is dead at 90.

Sir Sean died overnight in his sleep, while in the Bahamas. It is understood he had been unwell for some time.

His acting career spanned decades and his many awards included an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean's other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.