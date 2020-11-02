Deep cleaning an old Jeep

Mark Frauenfelder

Ammo NYC says: "In this episode, we deep clean a Jeep Wrangler that was abandoned in a junkyard and is completely disgusting with mold and rodent infestation. After restoring the car's interior and polishing the swirls and scratches from the dried-out paint, I applied plasti-dip red stripes to create the Jurassic Jeep driven in the original Jurassic Park Movie. Check out this complete transformation from a junkyard to show car in 1 week."