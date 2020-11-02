Ammo NYC says: "In this episode, we deep clean a Jeep Wrangler that was abandoned in a junkyard and is completely disgusting with mold and rodent infestation. After restoring the car's interior and polishing the swirls and scratches from the dried-out paint, I applied plasti-dip red stripes to create the Jurassic Jeep driven in the original Jurassic Park Movie. Check out this complete transformation from a junkyard to show car in 1 week."
Deep cleaning an old Jeep
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cars
- detailing
- restoration videos
Explorers find treasure trove of rare cars in an abandoned building
YouTuber The Bearded Explorer managed to access an abandoned building, and the basement was full of collectible cars, including vintage and Formula One beauties. He shares the background: The Car Company sadly went into administration and all remaining items were seized and are due to be auctioned off early September this year. Because of the… READ THE REST
Why beater cars are superior
Please read Mr. Homegrown's delightful rant in its entirety. Here's an excerpt: Here's the other big secret: since all cars are the same so you might as well own a crappy beater. Allow me to break down the economics of this. Buy and drive a beater until its last gasp and you can take the… READ THE REST
Car detailer documents his worst case, an 18-hour transformation
This 2018 Kia van transformation from trashed to pristine is one of the most satisfying of the "disaster detail" videos I've ever seen. The Detail Geek says "This van was the DIRTIEST and NASTIEST vehicle I've ever detailed! The transformation it made was epic and the owner reaction is unreal!" So satisfying! Image: YouTube /… READ THE REST
This black marble Cuisinart cutlery block set is on sale for just $80
A cutlery block knife set should be a staple of any kitchen. Considering the need for super sharp blades for doing almost any kitchen task from de-boning, filleting, carving and chopping, picking up a quality set should be more than just a luxury item. And beyond the safety issue of using dull knives, think about… READ THE REST
This $33 1080p HD webcam can instantly elevate your Zoom calls
There's a variation on an old poker players' adage that applies directly to our new work-from-home lifestyle. If you're staring around the Zoom call at everybody else's image quality and you can't spot the bad camera in the bunch, there's a good chance the bad camera — is you. There's always someone on a group… READ THE REST
Get 24 classes on all things Microsoft Excel for just $70
In case you haven't heard, data analysis is in. Like, really in. As in, so in that the Harvard Business Review has dubbed data scientist as the sexiest career of the 21st century. Now, we can debate that finding, argue over whether it can conceivably hold that title for the remaining 80 years of the century,… READ THE REST