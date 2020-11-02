Julie Sokolow's new documentary about Mark Baumer's barefoot trek across the United States to raise awareness about global warming is now available on streaming services. Here's the trailer. Above, an interview with Julie Sokolow. Sadly, Baumer was killed in a traffic collision in 2017.
Interview with director of Barefoot: The Mark Baumer Story
