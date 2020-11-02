Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 home computer-in-a-keyboard, like the good old days

The second-best thing you can do with a Raspberry Pi is rig it inside a keyboard to recreate the perfect home computing experience of the 8-bit era. Raspberry Pi evidently knows this, because its new Rasperry Pi 400 is exactly that. It's a 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 in a compact keyboard case, with all the hard breakout work built-in: video, ethernet, storage, USB A and C, and a matching mouse. The $70 price tag is very nice too, though you'll have to have it shipped from a UK retailer.

A Raspberry Pi 400 computer

Our official USB mouse

Our official USB-C power supply

An SD card with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed

A micro HDMI to HDMI cable

The official Raspberry Pi Beginner's Guide