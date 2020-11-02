These columns are straight (and not moving)

Nothing like a good geometrical-optical illusion! The alteration of the black and white lines and corner shapes causes your brain to get confused about the perspective.
Here are a few other good classic examples.
Image: YouTube / MindYourDecisions
