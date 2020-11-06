Mark the Braider shows how to lash poles at a right angle with the Japanese square lash.
Learn this Japanese pole lashing technique
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- knots
- techniques
- tips
This simple timer makes it easy to see how much time you have left
Pomodoro fans and people who need encouragement sticking to a task might benefit from this nifty 60-minute timer. Just turn the dial to the desired amount of time, and you get a slowly-shrinking red-colored pie wedge that shows how much time you have left. You can set the alarm to ring for 3 or 60… READ THE REST
There's only one way to deal with pantry moths
Over at Root Simple, Mr Homegrown writes about how he deals with pantry moth infestations. The solution is straightforward, though tedious to implement: seal everything pantry moths like to eat in airtight containers. According to geniuses at UC Davis, management is simple and pesticide-free. All your food needs to go into jars with tight fitting lids.… READ THE REST
Fans of 89-year-old pizza delivery guy raise $12K tip via TikTok
A Utah couple orders so much pizza that they request delivery from Derlin Newey by name. After posting clips of the friendly 89-year-old on TikTok, their followers raised a $12,000 tip for the affable driver. While mainstream media is presenting this as a feel-good story (which it is), it might also be worth taking a… READ THE REST
The Cielo Breez Eco gives you full smart control over any AC unit
If you've got a central heating and cooling system in your home, it takes little effort to slap on a new smart thermostat and earn an exciting new level of control over your environment. However, if your home's cooling needs are handled by portable or window-mounted air conditioning units, you're often stuck with manually pushing… READ THE REST
This Unicorn Jerky CBD candy is rainbow candy for Chillin
When you sit down to try something called Unicorn Jerky, you already know you're straying a bit off the beaten path. However, you can also go in knowing you're in good hands. Since the world is still looking for a steady supply of unicorns, this confection isn't a meat-based jerky product at all. In fact,… READ THE REST
Degoo lets you lock down 15TB of cloud storage space for life for less than $150
If you need something, it's always good to shop around to find the best price. That's a tenet of shopping that covers buying a new car, a new towel, eggs…virtually anything. And it's no different if you're in the market for cloud storage space. A quick look at some of the biggest, most well-known cloud… READ THE REST