The Atlantic's James Parker wins the Sunday coverage of Election 2020 and the sad and silly Trumpian aftermath with a poem: "Total Landscaping: A Masque."
America is loose as a goose
It avoided becoming Belarus.
But that sulking Caesar, POTUS—where's he gone?
Is he watching Fox News with a big frown on?
We'll seize the cycle. We'll make allegations.
Reverse these numerical humiliations.
A major press conference, that's the thing.
At the Four Seasons… Total Landscaping.
Image: Press conference screengrab