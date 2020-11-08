Total Landscaping: A Masque

Gareth Branwyn

The Atlantic's James Parker wins the Sunday coverage of Election 2020 and the sad and silly Trumpian aftermath with a poem: "Total Landscaping: A Masque."

America is loose as a goose

It avoided becoming Belarus.

But that sulking Caesar, POTUS—where's he gone?

Is he watching Fox News with a big frown on?

We'll seize the cycle. We'll make allegations.

Reverse these numerical humiliations.

A major press conference, that's the thing.

At the Four Seasons… Total Landscaping.

Read the rest here.

Image: Press conference screengrab