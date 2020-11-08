Watch televangelist Kenneth Copeland "laugh" at Biden win

Here is Christian evangelical leader Kenneth Copeland laughing at the claim that Joe Biden has won the U.S. election. The word "laughing" doesn't quite capture what you're about to see and hear in this clip. It's a theatrical forced laugh that at first just seems like sarcastic mockery—and is even amusing as such. But it slowly becomes disturbing as it goes on and on and on and its dawns on you that it's a form of coercive persuasion that will continue for as long as those before him have doubts.