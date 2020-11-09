Restoration of 37-year old IBM keyboard

Restoring this IBM Model F keyboard, approaching its fourth decade of life, required more than a spudger and soap. In fact, Brennon required power-tools to do the job right, and much elbow grease besides.

There was years worth of debris, coffee stains, and gunk that had to be removed. In addition, there were a few spots with corrosion on the board that needed to be addressed. … I borrowed a rotary tool to buff out the corrosion.

A beautiful journey from beginning to end.

Unicomp, the original manufacturer, still sells buckling-spring keyboards [Amazon], but they're goddamn ugly.