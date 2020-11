• Subtropical Storm Theta sets a new record for the most named tropical systems in the Atlantic basin in a season.

Breaking news tonight, Theta becomes the 29th storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season. 2020 has seen the highest number of named storms in a single recorded season.

Subtropical Storm Theta has formed over the open Atlantic. No local impacts expected. This is the first time Theta has been used as a name. Additionally, Theta is the 29th named storm of the 2020 season, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms in 2005. pic.twitter.com/giQgX7Qr1H — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) November 10, 2020

