10 reasons why you should smoke cocaine-infused cigarettes

I love the circa 1890 advertising copy for these cocaine cigarettes:

Since the days of Sir Walter Raleigh mankind has used the "fragrant weed" in ever increasing quantities, in spite of its acknowledged deleterious effects upon the system, finding pleasure, solace and comfort in so doing.

Science has now come to the rescue and enabled all smokers to enjoy tobacco to its full extent, without any of its nerve depressing effects, by combining it with coca, in the form of cigarettes, known as Cocarettes.