Possibly emboldened by the promise of new hope in the United States as a result of the Biden-Harris presidential win a black bear cub tried to cross into Alaska from British Columbia.

A traveller sought entry for essential reasons, but had no travel documents. After a forceful attempt on its part to cross the border, our officers moved quickly to apprehend and transfer it to the Smither's #NorthernLightsWildlifeSociety for the winter. https://t.co/UeNDdFbVCl pic.twitter.com/5kfUMTJKst — Border Services PAC (@CanBorderPAC) November 4, 2020

Volunteers named the female cub Annie. The Northern Lights Wildlife Society will take care of Annie through the winter as she is too young to survive hibernation alone.

Perhaps with all the proper paperwork Annie can attempt to enter the U. S. in the spring and bask in the warmth of our kinder Union.