All donations to Trump's election challenge under $8k will go to his PAC and the RNC

Donations under $8,000 to what Trump says is an effort to challenge election results will instead go to his political action committee and the RNC, according to the fine print

If Qanon cultists and redhats who are handing over what little money they have to Trump's campaign bothered to read, they would find out that donations under $8,000 will go straight to Trump's political action committee and the RNC.

From Reuters:

Trump's solicitation website carries a banner headline that says "OFFICIAL ELECTION DEFENSE FUND" and "CONTRIBUTE NOW."

Scrolling down the page would take a donor to the fine print, which shows that donations are split between "Save America," which gets 60% of the money, and the RNC, which gets the other 40%. None of the money flows to Trump's official "recount" committee fund until Trump's Save America share reaches the legal contribution limit of $5,000, according to the disclosures.

That means that, before a dollar goes into the recount fund, Save America would receive $5,000 and the RNC around $3,300. Donations to the recount committee are legally limited to $2,800.

If a Trump donor gave $500, for instance, $300 would go to Trump's Save America PAC, $200 would to the RNC – and nothing would go to his election defense fund.