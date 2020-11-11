Though "just" a sculpture, Tyree Callahan's Chromatic Typewriter (2011) so perfectly implies its functionality that I think someone should build a working one pronto. If you want to see it in person or buy a poster, you can contact Tyree online.

The little Chromatic Typewriter, a conceptual art piece, is out in the world and the feedback has been great. Although it does not paint, I've decided I can at least re-type my artist statement with the thing, so long as I can limit it to a paragraph. It ought to be equally decipherable as any other artist statement I've read lately.

[via Colossal]