Ticketmaster's plan for checking your COVID-19 status before entering concerts

Ticketmaster is developing a plan that would only allow ticket holders to enter concert venues if they've received a COVID-19 vaccine or tested negative within 24-72 hours. According to Billboard, Ticketmaster wouldn't access medical records but rather would receive clearance to admit the ticket holder from a third party "health pass" company that's HIPAA compliant. I expect this all to work without a hitch. From Billboard:

Many of details of the plan, which is still in development phase, will rely on three separate components — the Ticketmaster digital ticket app, third party health information companies like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM's Digital Health Pass and testing and vaccine distribution providers like Labcorp and the CVS Minute Clinic.

Here's how it would work, if approved: After purchasing a ticket for a concert, fans would need to verify that they have already been vaccinated (which would provide approximately one year of COVID-19 protection) or test negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert. The length of coverage a test would provide would be governed by regional health authorities — if attendees of a Friday night concert had to be tested 48 hours in advance, most could start the testing process the day before the event. If it was a 24-hour window, most people would likely be tested the same day of the event at a lab or a health clinic.

Once the test was complete, the fan would instruct the lab to deliver the results to their health pass company, like CLEAR or IBM. If the tests were negative, or the fan was vaccinated, the health pass company would verify the attendee's COVID-19 status to Ticketmaster, which would then issue the fan the credentials needed to access the event.