RIAA sues AI music startups over copyright infringement claims

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is dusting off its lawsuit cannon and taking aim at AI music startups Suno and Udio. Why? Because apparently, these start-ups have been training their algorithms on songs from the same artists that the RIAA has been squeezing for decades. They don't like the competition.

According to Music Ally, the RIAA is accusing Suno and Udio of "copyright infringement on a massive scale." RIAA chief legal officer Ken Doroshow proclaimed, "These are straightforward cases of copyright infringement involving unlicensed copying of sound recordings on a massive scale."

Suno's CEO, Mikey Shulman, fired back: "We would have been happy to explain this to the corporate record labels that filed this lawsuit (and in fact, we tried to do so), but instead of entertaining a good faith discussion, they've reverted to their old lawyer-led playbook."

