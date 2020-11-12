A new bike path directly connects New York City to Canada

The 750-mile Empire State Bike Trail is expected to be fully open and operational by the end of 2020, according to the New York Post.

In 2017, Governor Andrew Cuomo launched the Empire State Trail to promote outdoor recreation, encourage healthy lifestyles, support community vitality, and bolster tourism-related economic development. The 750-mile Empire State Trail showcases New York's special places, diverse history, and iconic landscapes. The Trail welcomes bicyclists and walkers of all ages and abilities to experience the Empire State's urban centers, village main streets, rural communities, and diverse history, from New York City through the Hudson River Valley, west to Buffalo along the Erie Canal, and north to the Champlain Valley and Adirondacks.

There were already 400 miles of bike trail before Cuomo's 2017 announcement. But now the full interactive map is up and running, so you can plan your pedal-powered escape from the United States. There's also an iOS app that will connect you to hundreds of breweries within 10 miles of the trail, so you can stop for a drink along the way.

There are definitely worse ways to emigrate!

Empire State Bike Trail

Image: Public Domain via NeedPix