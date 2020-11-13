Gender-neutral adventure sports footage

Superbloom dismantles expectations about how outdoor sports like skiing, mountain biking, rafting, and rock climbing are packaged and gendered. What is sporting without sex hormones?
Today, images of the outdoors are focused on how people look, their gender, and what they are wearing while outdoors. But how we feel out there seems more important. Colors zooming by. Nature as our second skin. Confetti leaves and trail parties, cake snacks and hard laughs. Superbloom envisions our shared technicolor experience in the outdoors. This is where buds grow.
Image: Vimeo / Mad Trees