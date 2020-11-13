The history of 1970 polyhedral gaming dice

In this fascinating 25-minute video, game historian Jon Peterson (Playing at the World, Art and Arcana, Heroes' Feast) looks at the polyhedral gaming dice that were introduced in the 1970s and changed the way games were designed and played.

Jon shows and discusses the evolution of dice throughout the decade, how to identify poly dice from different manufacturers of the era, and shares some interesting historical color on the various industry players like The Bristol Wargames Society, Lou Zocchi, TSR, and The Armory.

On Jon's Gaming at the World blog, he includes the dice maps (number arrangements) for the various d20 dice of the 1970s.

Image: YouTube