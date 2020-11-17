In Alasdair Martin's "Pumping Brain Zombie" cake, the decapitated zombie head holds the pulsing brain matter while having some of its own on offer. As you'll see in the video (which includes flashing special effects), his is among the more gruesome examples of the gross-out cake genre.
Zombie head cake
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cakes
Myst Island cake
Mike Ando and Meka Made baked and decorated a cake of Myst Island from the eponymous 1993 game by Rand and Robyn Miller, et al. A detailed after-action report is at Ando's website—the best part about it is that it's a cross-section, so you can see the hidden unground parts of the age that Catherine… READ THE REST
COVID-19 killed the Costco half-sheet cake
This is an outrage. No more Costco half-sheet cakes because coronavirus?! READ THE REST
Russian cake shop builds life-sized Putin cake bust for Russia Day with 'mystery filling'
Okay, so what's the mystery filling? READ THE REST
Brew to perfection every time with these coffee and tea essentials on sale for Black Friday prices
Calling all caffeine addicts! There's no reason to pin all your hopes on Black Friday for your new coffee gadget fix. As part of the Boing Boing Store's Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can score a great deal right now on one of more than a dozen different coffee and espresso makers by top brands. With… READ THE REST
Get Black Friday savings on these everyday carry essentials from KeySmart
There used to be a name for people who carried around equipment that could handle almost anything at a moment's notice: Boy Scouts. Now, we're all carrying everyday essentials that will hopefully help us MacGuyver our way out of any sticky situation. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the fight against COVID. KeySmart has… READ THE REST
The DeliverySafe is the ultimate foil for porch pirates and it could save your holidays
With everyone stuck in COVID quarantine for much of the year, online sales for Amazon and other retailers have gone through the roof. That means more and more packages coming right to your door, to the sheer delight of a more loathsome brand of COVID opportunist: the porch pirate. Thieves taking off with delivered packages… READ THE REST