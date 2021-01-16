How to make a birthday cake entirely out of potato foods

Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
McDonald's is about to roll out three different versions of a fried chicken sandwitch in the United States, taking on chains like KFC and Popeye's for a growing share of the crispy chicken market. The new Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwiches launch on February 24, 2021. From Reuters: The world's biggest burger chain confirmed to Reuters… READ THE REST
Why am I finding it so weirdly peaceful to watch these Temponaut Time-lapse videos of food rotting? Quarantine brain, I guess. Here is a rotting tomato time-lapse. I can't stop watching these. Temponaut has an entire rotting food playlist on YouTube. READ THE REST
"Take off your mask so I know how much to tip you" is a new report from One Fair Wage, a national organization that works to improve wages and working conditions for service industry employees. The data is based on surveys 1,675 food service workers from New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, as well as… READ THE REST
