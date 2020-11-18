It won't be over soon, but it will be done.
11-second explanation of Trump's post-election legal campaign
Most Republicans think Biden stole the election
An opinion poll conducted by Reuters found that 52% of Republicans believe that Joe Biden stole the election from Donald Trump through widespread election fraud. 68% of them think the election was otherwise 'rigged' for Biden. The poll showed that more Americans appear to be more suspicious about the U.S. election process than they were… READ THE REST
Trump admits Biden won election, then adds "I concede NOTHING"
Outgoing president Trump today tweeted that president-elect Joe Biden won the election, claiming it was "rigged", then quickly backtracked by adding "I concede NOTHING" in another posting. The tweets came as Trump ranted on the platform Sunday morning—a series of outright falsehoods and calls for violence that made a joke of the "this tweet is… READ THE REST
Masque of the Red and Blue Death: parties to host fancy Congress dinners (UPDATE: dinner's off)
Congressional Republicans and Democrats are to welcome their incoming legislators in two fabulous dinners on Capitol Hill. Tables will be socially distanced, enhanced ventilation will whirr, and death shall hold sway over all within 14 to 30 days of onset of symptoms. With coronavirus cases exploding in the U.S. and virtually no chance of government… READ THE REST
The FITT360 is a wearable hands-free camera for shooting gorgeous 4K, 360-degree video
Your smartphone, while being an unquestioned technological marvel, can also get you into all kinds of trouble. Because it demands so much of your attention, it's easy to get distracted and miss what's happening around you, especially if you're shooting video or taking pictures. In fact, it can even get downright dangerous if you aren't… READ THE REST
Check out Pre-Black Friday sale prices on air fryers, pressure cookers, and grills
Kitchen appliances and cooking tools are usually among the hottest doorbuster items every Black Friday. Unfortunately, there really aren't many doors to bust this year, due to COVID. However, cooking is eternal; so, despite the changes, deals are still flying fast and furious for a full assortment of air fryers, pressure cookers, and grills, all… READ THE REST
Open a new world of DIY electronics with a handheld game system kids can create themselves
If you know a kid, then that means you might know a kid who wants a PS5 or an Xbox Series X. There's no question that the new next-generation gaming consoles are true marvels, but beyond playing games, there is another side of this activity that could fire up a kid's imagination or personal ingenuity… READ THE REST