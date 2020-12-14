Electoral college tallying votes today

Today's the day that the Electoral College reports in, legally confirming Joe Biden's victory and obviating further legal moves from Trump, whose courtroom efforts to overturn the election are at their last ebb.

Biden's expected total is 306, the same won by Trump in 2016. In practice there are usually a few so-called faithless electors who fail to vote for their assigned candidates. It's never been enough to make a significant difference, and Trump has no chance of prevailing that way. But the games haven't ended: his campaign is hosting a fake electoral college which will look real enough to his followers.

As of 2 p.m. EST, Biden's total is 156 and Trump's is 106, about halfway through an unusually important formality.