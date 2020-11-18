As promised, YouTubers deleted their channel 'Unus Annus' exactly one year after starting

Unus Annus was an interesting high concept where YouTubers Markiplier and Ethan Nestor created content for exactly one year, with the intention to delete the entire channel on the final day. It ended up being a remarkable but fleeting document about a plague year. The channel is deleted, but someone who went against their last wishes for no reuploads captured the final moments.

Via Tubefilter:

Unus Annus — Latin for 'one year' — saw the duo uploading a new video every day for an entire year. In an announcement video last November, the guys said the experiment sought to illuminate the fleeting nature of existence, in their bid to make the most meaning of the limited time we all have. "Do not archive or re-upload anything," reads the description box of a Goodbye live stream (below), which is set to conclude at 3 am ET alongside the channel's termination. "This is our last wish. Our parting gift. Stay true to the purpose of our final year or we shall lay down wrath upon those that attempt to escape the end."

Image: YouTube / Unus Annus