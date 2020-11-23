Johnny Rotten gets bitten by fleas while befriending squirrels

Who knew Johnny Rotten liked squirrels so much? He reportedly saw feeding and frolicking with the creatures near his Venice, California home when fleas hopped from the rodents to him and crawled in his pants, biting him in several places, including his penis.

From TVNC:

"I looked down there this morning at my willy and there's a fucking flea bite on it. And there's another one on the inside of my leg… The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It's such a poxy thing to get caught out on. The only way around it, because I'm not going to blame the poor little squirrels, is to Vaseline my legs. I just hope they don't get the wrong idea."

