This handy adapter ties your Nintendo Switch, smartphone, and Bluetooth headphones' audio together

A kid in tech-savvy 2020 has a lot of plates to keep spinning. That avalanche of technology often requires making some difficult choices, like this one: what happens when you want to listen to music streaming from your phone and play a game on your Nintendo Switch? Since you're obviously going to be wearing headphones, and they can only sync to one source, which one do you choose?

Tough call. Thankfully, the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch is now a part of the mix, allowing those conflicted users to just go with both instead.

The HomeSpot plugs right into your Switch and offers an unprecedented level of audio control. In fact, it's the world's first Bluetooth adapter for the Switch that can connect to both Bluetooth headphones and a smartphone at the same time.

And, it doesn't just connect both audio streams. It actually uses a Bluetooth 5.0 chipset along with an advanced DSP algorithm to let users mix both feeds. The blue button on the left controls the headphones, including microphone features and pairing, while the red button on the right controls playing and pausing music on the smartphone, as well as making and receiving calls.

Separate volume level and mixing proportion controls offer supreme decision-making over your audio, letting users set just the balance they like.

Yes, the HomeSpot is all about communication, offering voice chat support on the Switch that is usually spotty at best. While many games don't have a chat feature, and the Switch itself doesn't have a mic, the HomeSpot works to allow for voice chatting through the Nintendo Switch Online app.

Compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, the HomeSpot is an easy way to integrate the Switch with all your other tech devices, while perfectly balancing your optimal audio bubble.

The HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch retails for $49, but with the current offer, you can trick out your Switch now for just $42.99.

