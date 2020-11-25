Before you watch the "Saved By The Bell" reboot, check out "saved by the bell hooks"

The new reboot of Saved By The Bell launches on NBC Peacock this week. But you can also check out saved by the bell hooks any time, which takes quotes by the renowned feminist and anti-racist author bell hooks and places them on top of screenshots from Saved By The Bell. Why? Who knows. But if it's enough to get you to read the insights of bell hooks, then that's good enough for me.

Liz Laribee began saved by the bell hooks on Tumblr back in 2015, but she recently started sharing them on Instagram as well, providing a whole new opportunity for people to discover this wonderful mashup. If you're not familiar with hooks' work, I'd recommend you check out ain't i a woman, or the duology of teaching to transgress: education as the practice of freedom and teaching community: a pedagogy of hope.