Maker creates a Pikachu from felted wool

This adorable felted wool Pikachu is a delight to watch being made, and the sound effects on the sped up video are a lot of fun.
Bonus video: hadmade Strawberry Dog!
Image: YouTube / 猫九的羊毛毡 [Cat 9's wool felt]
Spend the next 90 minutes watching master glassblower Chris Rochelle create delicate and intricate glassware with seemingly impossible twisty stems. The color is absolutely gorgeous, too. This old and complex technique involves trapping lines of air in a gather of glass and twisting it to create a mesmerizing spiral effect. Joined by a trusted team… READ THE REST
Grandpa Amu is a Chinese craftsman who is a big star in China for making toys and exquisite traditional items from bamboo. Here he builds a Luban stool in the traditional style: Image: YouTube / 阿木爷爷 Grandpa Amu READ THE REST
You can turn a film negative into an old-timey cyanotone print with a few chemicals and some printing media. Vinegar or other acidic substances can then be used to intensify the effect. Cyantotone printing was discovered in 1842. It creates a mildly photosensitive paper that can be exposed to light to create silhouettes and other… READ THE REST
