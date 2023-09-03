Artist turns hole in wall into a tiny hallway, complete with tiny door to the abyss

See how an artist transformed a hole in his wall into a tiny hallway. He measures the hole and then builds an ominous hallway inside of it that stretches into the wall.

At the end of the tiny hallway is a tiny door, which opens and shuts when he pulls a string. When the door opens, there's nothing but an abyss of darkness on the other end. I don't think I'd ever stop playing with this tiny door if I had it at my house.

I love when people are able to re-image something mundane into a fascinating piece of art. This tiny door reminds me of the door to the parallel universe in Neil Gaiman's graphic novel Coraline. The tiny bug crawling around the hallway in the video is the perfect touch.