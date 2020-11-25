Scotland just became the first country to provide free tampons and pads to all

In an unprecedented show of support for women's and all vaginal health, Parliament unanimously passed a law this week granting all people legal right to free tampons and pads in schools and other public buildings.

"Period poverty" has made it difficult for some people to access necessary sanitary products, but other circumstance can interfere as well, such as homelessness, abusive relationships, or certain health conditions. Some transgender people also have trouble accessing sanitary products. Access has only become more difficult during the pandemic.