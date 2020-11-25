This highly-rated massage therapy gun just went on sale for 65% off ahead of Black Friday

Massage guns and their vibration therapy techniques have been surging in popularity the past few years. They hyper-target specific muscle groups in need of relaxation, while becoming staples on training tables.

Exalted by tons of professional athletes, percussion massagers like the Actigun 2.0 are designed to provide a powerful deep tissue massage that can relieve pain and soreness in a matter of minutes.

While rapid vibration is the hallmark of most handheld massagers, the Actigun 2.0 doesn't just get by on its percussive power. This unit features an AI smart chip that allows the Actigun to intelligently gauge the reaction of your muscles to the treatment. Based on its digital intel, the gun can automatically lower or heighten the strength of the vibrations to match what those muscles need to recover faster.

The Actigun 2.0 has a lot of room to change the nature of the massage as well, including 20 different adjustable speed settings. Ranging from 1,800 up to 4,200 percussions per minute, users can find just the right setting needed to break up soreness and pain. It also comes with four different massaging heads, targeted for different muscle groups, from the neck and spine, to the arms and thighs, to one designed just for joint injuries.

It's also designed for simplicity, with a shock-resistant ergonomic handle that minimizes external vibration, along with a durable anti-slip grip for added comfort and usability. The whole thing only weighs about 1.5 lbs., so it's also easy to take with you virtually everywhere, with a battery ready to deliver up to four hours of continuous massaging magic.

Shoppers looking for the Actigun 2.0 Percussion Massager are also in luck, thanks to early Black Friday pricing. For a limited time, this unit, along with its carrying case, are on sale at 65% off the regular price, down to only $104.97.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices subject to change.