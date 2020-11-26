cEvin Key of Skinny Puppy plays the Home Edition of What's In My Bag?

What's In My Bag? is Amoeba Record's popular YouTube show where they ask interesting, influential musicians and artists to wander the aisles of their store, picking records that they recommend, and explaining why. Since COVID, they've been asking musicians to pick records from their home collection and tell us why these records are so special.

In this What's In My Bag? [Home Edition], cEvin Key, of the seminal industrial band Skinny Puppy, gives us a brief look and listen to some of his favorite recordings. It's a wonderfully diverse list of outré music, from Sun Ra to The Legendary Pink Dots to Scientist.



