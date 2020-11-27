Watch this artisan carve a remarkably detailed Toyota Prado from wood

The detail and gorgeous grain of this wooden Toyota is a sight to behold.
His 1967 Ford Mustang is pretty impressive, too:
Image: YOuTube / Woodworking Art
Drew from Cook Woodworks shows how to turn a wooden goblet on a lathe but leaving a free captive ring around the stem. Turns out it was inadvertent: I woodturned this captive ring goblet by accident. I had intended to turn a basic chalice, but I got the proportions wrong and had to adjust my… READ THE REST
David C. Roy (previously) creates mesmerizing wooden kinetic sculptures. Behold his 2020 creation "Synchronicity." He was featured earlier this year for a nice profile by Wired. Some real beauties on display, and it's great that he turned his interest into a business! Image: YouTube / David C Roy READ THE REST
Xyla Foxlin and her uncle take just 30 days to create a cedar strip canoe reminiscent of summers with her aunt and uncle. The next 30 days were spend adding the varnish. She says: I've been paddling the Adirondacks in cedar strip canoes with my aunt and uncle for as long as I can remember,… READ THE REST
