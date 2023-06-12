When you die, this sofa converts into your coffin

Icelandic designer Dögg Guðmundsdóttir designed this lovely sofa that converts into a bed and then a coffin. Makes sense. She was inspired by a visit to Ghana where artisans hand-make lovely coffins and also beds that are available for purchase in street markets.

"In end 2020 the idea came back to me when we bought a well designed coffin for my mother, that was soon after burned away and few months later buy new bed for my father I thought that my crazy idea was not so bad after all," she writes. "Here we could have saved both time, material and money if my parents had each one bed that could transform to a coffin."

After completing her prototype, Guðmundsdóttir decided that the lovely coffin should actually be reused and the deceased should instead be buried in a recycled cardboard box. Also makes sense.

