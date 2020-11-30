Family builds a rollercoaster in their backyard during shelter-in-place

Janelle Hessig
Backyard matterhorn

Did you learn how to crochet during shelter in place? Bake bread? That's nice. Meanwhile, the LaRochelle family in Napa, CA were busy building a large-scale replica of Disneyland's Matterhorn ride in their backyard and it is glorious. Yes, the ride is fully functional and, no, they did not skimp on the animatronic yeti.