Did you learn how to crochet during shelter in place? Bake bread? That's nice. Meanwhile, the LaRochelle family in Napa, CA were busy building a large-scale replica of Disneyland's Matterhorn ride in their backyard and it is glorious. Yes, the ride is fully functional and, no, they did not skimp on the animatronic yeti.
Family builds a rollercoaster in their backyard during shelter-in-place
