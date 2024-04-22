An incredibly detailed Minecraft version of Disneyland

I don't know anything about Minecraft, but I was delighted to learn of this complete, detailed Minecraft Disneyland. "Mouskegamer" started the project five years ago with two friends, but others have taken up the mantle since 2023.

Here is a video walkthrough of Minecraft Disneyland. Interestingly, it includes the interior of Club 33, the exclusive members-only restaurant and lounge in New Orleans Square.

This video doesn't include the ride experiences, but they are part of the Minecraft project too. For example, here is a video of the project's Matterhorn Bobsleds ride.

The website is at imagineeringfun.net [h/t John Kavolic]

Previously: Extremely mundane places in Minecraft