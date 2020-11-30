More psychedelic-y demo version of The Beatles' "Norwegian Wood"

A friend just posted this on Facebook. It's apparently one of the demo versions of "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)" featuring the George Harrison sitar part much more prominently in the mix.

Of course, "Norwegian Wood" is known for being The Beatles track where the sitar was first introduced into their music (and into Western popular music). So, it's interesting hearing them messing around with the instrument's presence in the mix. Ultimately, I think they made the right choice.

Bonus Track: Bask in the gorgeous vocal harmonies of Lennon and McCartney on the isolated vocals of the track.

H/t Vinnie Messina

Image: Screengrab