Madeline Robertson recently patented a pillow with a built-in hand to hold. Apparently, the hand could also be attached to a shirt. From the USPTO filing:

The tactile object may be formed of a second material that is different than the first material, the tactile object formed in the shape of a comfort item. The tactile object further has a first side providing tactile sensory feedback, and a second side configured to be attached to the shell such that the first side of the tactile object extends away from the first rectangular side of the shell. According to the inventive concepts disclosed herein, the substrate is provided to a user in need of comfort and the tactile object provides tactile sensory feedback to the user designed to comfort the user.