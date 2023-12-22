Apple Watch pulled from shelves over patent ruling

Apple has already stopped selling the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 online, and will be taking them off store shelves in the coming days. The company is warehousing the gadgets because another company, Masimo, convinced the U.S. International Trade Commission to block imports on the grounds that it infringes patents Masimo holds on measuring blood oxygen, a feature of the high-end devices.

The companies are doing legal battle in several different venues, with the ITC ruling following a mistrial in federal court after Masimo failed to convince a jury of its claims. Apple has separately sued Masimo for patent infringement. The Verge's Emma Roth explains a complex web of litigation. On the most obvious question, Masimo is not a non-practising entity (i.e. it's not a patent troll) and has various similar medical products on offer.