You can finally buy Richard Simmons as a Chia Pet

Yes, that's right: for just $20, you, too, can have a Richard Simmons Chia Pet growing your own home.

Simmons is apparently offering lockdown workout videos as well. He also offered this helpful advice for dealing with isolation, in a 2012 interview with Men's Health:

When the king gets depressed, he doesn't call for his wife or the cook. He turns to the little man with the pointed hat and says to the court jester "make me laugh". And I am that court jester.

Now I definitely want a Richard Simmons chia pet.

Richard Simmons Chia Pet