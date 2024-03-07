Fitness guru Richard Simmons: "I have a gift for you"

Fitness guru Richard Simmons just took to his Facebook page to post an absolutely mind-blowing song he recorded with Chris and Kathy Phillips. He explains:

I have a gift for you. I wrote many songs with my partners Chris and Kathy Phillips. Most people have never heard them. Please share these with your friends. We will put them up a few at a time so you don't get tired of my voice. Love, Richard

I had to check it out, and boy oh boy, it did NOT disappoint. The song, called "Aerobique," is definitely a gift. It immediately brings funky disco grooves and Euro house vibes, and features Richard Simmons reciting exercise-themed instructions that come off as avant-garde spoken word poetry. Here are some lyrics:

Aerobique Comment allez-vous, comment allez-vous, comment allez-vous, comment allez-vous I love you I love you I love you!

and

Un deux trois La la la la la It's so chic to do my aerobique Un deux trois La la la la la Hey hey hey you look so magnifique

and

These steps will work off quiche and mousse And in time you'll have a tight caboose

In other words, the song is pure gold. Simmons says he'll be posting more songs soon and I, for one, cannot wait!