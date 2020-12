Instagram account @myfriendsylvia was a computer-generated mortal who lived five decades of life in just 21 weeks. She died on November 20, according to a family member who made a final post on her account. Below are a few highlights from the curated and sometimes candid life Sylvia shared with us online.

Variety had a great interview with creator Ziv Schneider of the Brown Institute for Media Innovation at Columbia University.

Image: Instagram / myfriendsylvia