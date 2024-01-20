This playful hand painted animation brings me joy

I like this hand painted animation by @osongkalye. The little creature walking throughout the video is such a cutie. I enjoyed the way the painted background changes from one abstract scene to another while the little guy just keeps on going.
The wandering creature looks a little bit lost, and I hope he finds his way back home. What a wonderful and fun little animation this is. I wish it were longer!
From High Fructose on Instagram:
"Don't worry, you've got this…
Hand painted animation by Bjorn Calleja.