For Black Friday, Patagonia ran an ad in the print issue of the New York Times that had a clever palindromic form — you read the lines from top to bottom, then again from bottom to top.

It's a gloss on climate-crisis fatalism, and Andrew Bloch got a picture of it …

As it turns out, Refuge — a UK nonprofit that focuses on domestic violence — has in recent years used this palindromic concept in a series of intense, thought-provoking ads too, including this one …