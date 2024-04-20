Hyundai suspends advertising on Twitter after Nazi material runs with ads

NBC News reports that carmaker Hyundai has paused its ads on Twitter, citing the presence of neo-Nazi material alongside its own posts.

"We have paused our ads on X and are speaking to X directly about brand safety to ensure this issue is addressed," Hyundai said in the statement.

Nancy Levine Stearns, a freelance journalist and X user, posted a screenshot Wednesday of a Hyundai ad running on an X account that often posts Holocaust denial and antisemitism. Stearns has written about brand safety on X for Hill Reporter, a progressive news site.

Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, confirmed the Hyundai pause in an email Thursday in response to questions. He said X was working with Hyundai's marketers to put in place further brand safety controls.