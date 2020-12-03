FCC cancels proposal to allow cell phone calls during flight

Unless you're in favor of strangers sitting next to you on a plane yammering into their cell phones, you'll cheer the FCC's decision to terminate "a proceeding to consider a proposal that would permit airlines to install equipment on aircraft that could safely expand the availability of in-flight mobile wireless services to passengers."
From the decision:
There is strong opposition to the Commission's proposals from many commenters in this proceeding, including our nation's airline pilots and flight attendants, who argue that it "fail[s] to address significant safety and national security concerns."
(Via Core 77)