Lip-Sync pro Ben Yahr impersonates Trump's star witness

Between the USPS driver who says a shadow man is haunting his house and this character, it's clear Trump had to break the bottom of the barrel to scrape up people who will support his lie that he won the election.
Betsy DeVos is the religious fanatic whose access to two unearned fortunes — one from the Amway Ponzi scheme, founded by her husband's father; the other from her own father's machining business — has allowed her to project her ideas about eliminating secular public education in favor of Christian indoctrination schools over millions of peoples'… READ THE REST
Trump Town is a Propublica/Columbia Journalism Investigations interactive database of everyone working in the Trump administration; the latest revision reveals that Trump has hired 281 former lobbyists to regulate the industries that used to sign their paychecks. READ THE REST
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke (previously) is leaving the cabinet at the end of the month. READ THE REST
